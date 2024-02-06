Don’t make emergency contraceptives an everyday business – Midwife

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Fijai (WR), Feb. 6, GNA – Ms Pauline Mensah, a Senior Midwife at the Essikado Government Hospital, has called on the youth and married women, in particular, to avoid making emergency contraceptives an everyday activity.

She explained that emergency contraceptives, which should be taken once or twice in a year, had been programmed with lots of chemical compounds to act faster in cases where one had had unprotected sex and knew that the act may result in unwanted pregnancy.

Meanwhile, there are routine birth control models administered in hospitals under proper counselling for birth control and even unprotected sex, which might result in contracting sexually transmitted diseases.

These include the pills, injectables, implants and condoms.

The Senior Midwife expressed worry over the abuse of emergency contraceptives said such abuses had the tendency to expose many women to cervical and other forms of cancers with scary health consequences.

“The abuse among our girls and married women of late gives concern for more education to avert the trend…,” she added.

Educating on cervical cancer in particular, Ms Mensah said advised women to once every year undergo screening and counselling to help in early detection to help save lives.

She mentioned the human papillomavirus, long term use of emergency birth control bills, sexual history, hereditary, smoking and Weak immune system as predisposing factors.

Ms Mensah, however, called on girls and women to avoid multiple male partners to prevent contracting the disease.

GNA

