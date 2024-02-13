Development of local economy our focus – Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA – The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly has appealed to its Assembly Members to support the Assembly’s agenda to develop the local economy and create sustainable jobs.

The Assembly said the Municipality “is a land of opportunities” and that it would invest in skills development and support small and medium enterprises particularly those in the agriculture sector to scale up and create employment opportunities.

Mr Kofi Ofori, the Municipal Chief Executive, told the Ghana News Agency that the Municipality did not have lands available to support the establishment of industries, hence its decision to focus on skills development.

He made the call at the inauguration of newly-elected Assembly Members and Unit Committee Members at the forecourt of the Assembly in Dansoman, Accra on Monday.

A total of 21 Assembly Members, comprising 14 elected members and seven government appointees were sworn into office.

Some 70 Unit Committee Members also took office.

Mr Sulley Abrahim was elected the Presiding Member for the Assembly, after securing 100 per cent of the votes cast.

Mr Ofori said the Assembly had already developed its action plan for 2024 and appealed to the Assembly Members to “consider the interest of the good people first” and support its implementation.

“We do not have lands for industries so we want to build the skills of the local people through training. Our Agriculture department will support those who are into agriculture and provide them with funding.

“We will also support those who did not get the opportunity to go to school to gain employable skills to be able to work and contribute to the development of the Assembly,” he said.

The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly was carved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in November 2017 and was inaugurated in March 2018.

A total of 14 electoral areas make up the Assembly.

Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeirua, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, urged the Assembly members to create innovative ways of mobilising resources for development within their electoral areas.

He also tasked the Assembly to localise national development priorities and programmes into their action plans.

“Your people require of you selfless, devotion to duty, accountable stewardship, and your ability to articulate the needs of the people to guide the district development agenda,” Alhaji Tufeirua said.

Mr Abrahim, the new Presiding Member, charged his colleague Assembly Members to be faithful and dedicated to the work of the Assembly to ensure a successful tenure.

He also encouraged them to be vigilant in their respective electoral areas and report activities that contravened the bye-laws of the Assembly.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

