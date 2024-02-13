Minister charges assembly members to discharge duties devoid of politics 

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Kyekyewere (C/R), Feb. 13, GNA- Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, has admonished newly elected assembly and unit committee members to eschew party politics and discharge their legitimate duties without fear or favour.

She made the remarks during the inauguration of 25 elected assembly members, 11 government appointees and unit committee members in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The Minister pointed out that partisan politics had eaten deep into the fabric of the nation and cautioned assembly members not to tread on that path as its repercussions were enormous.

Rather, they should collaborate to foster development for their electoral areas and Assinman in general.

She noted that Section 16(1), of the Local Governance Act, 2016, Act 936 required assembly members to maintain close contact with the electoral area and brief the people on issues to be discussed in the District Assembly.

With this, she urged assembly members to always make known policies and projects of the Assembly to the people, help address the needs of the citizenry, and have close contact with Nanaanom.

Mrs. Felicia Ntrakwa Amissah, District Chief Executive (DCE), of Assin South, called for unity among the assembly members to champion more developmental projects in their electoral areas.

She appealed to the assembly members to elect a Presiding Member to allow the continuation of developmental projects in the various communities and abide by oath’s taken and work for the growth of Assinman.

In a related development attempt to elect a Presiding Member for the district did not yield the required results, as the contest between Mr Elvis Bosomtwe and Mr Kwesi Korankye ended up with 24 and 12 votes respectively with one rejected vote in the first round.

In the second contest Mr. Bosomtwe obtained 25 votes whilst Mr Korankye got 12 votes of the 37 Member Assembly.

The two-thirds required was 36 votes according to the District EC.

GNA

