Police arrest three students of Bechem PRESEC, search for three others

By Dennis Peprah

Bechem (A/R), Feb. 13, GNA – The Police at Bechem, Tano South Municipality of Ahafo Region have arrested three final year students of the Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) for allegedly defiling a form one student of the school.

The suspects, Agyem Frimpong, Emmanuel Ankama and one Osman, together with three other final year students, yet to be identified but have fled now gang-raped the 15-year-old form one student.

Another accomplice, Kyeremaa Hamida, a female student, who aided the suspects in the act is also in Police custody assisting investigations.

They are yet to be arraigned before the court for prosecution.

A reliable source at the Bechem Police station confirmed the story to the GNA on Tuesday, saying the sad incident happened on Saturday, February 10, 2024, around 2130 hours. Hamida (accomplice) allegedly lured the unsuspecting victim (name withheld) into a dilapidated structure, where the suspects took turns to rape her.

A medical report from the Duayaw-Nkwanta St John of God Catholic Hospital sighted by the GNA confirmed the victim had been raped.

GNA

