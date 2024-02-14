COCOBOD appeals to Ghanaians to consume more cocoa products

By P. K. Yankey

Takoradi (W/R), Feb. 14, GNA – Mr Samuel Osei, the Western-South Manager, Cocoa Health and Extension Division, Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has appealed to Ghanaians to increase their consumption of cocoa products to enhance their health.

He especially appealed to ageing cocoa farmers to take the Royale Cocoa product twice a day to boost their immune system.

“Cocoa is very rich in a variety of nutrients and has the efficacy to cure heart-related diseases,” he said.

The appeal comes on the back of Ghana joining the international community to celebrate Valentine’s Day, which Ghana has christened Chocolate Day.

Mr Osei said the per-capita consumption of cocoa products in Ghana had not been encouraging compared to other countries.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi on the Chocolate Day celebration, he saluted gallant cocoa farmers and Ghanaians who’s sweat and toil had made COCOBOD produce quality premium globally.

The theme for the celebration is: “Eat Cocoa, Stay Healthy and Grow Ghana”.

Mr Osei said COCOBOD has introduced farmer-friendly policies this year of which cocoa farmers must take advantage to boost production.

Plans were also underway to grow the local companies and facilitate Ghana’s export of the product to the international community.

He stressed the need to add value to cocoa produce to make it competitive globally.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

