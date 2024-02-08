Cote d’Ivoire to host 1st West African cultural festival

ABIDJAN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — West African Festival of Arts and Culture (ECOFEST), the first West African cultural festival, will take place in Cote d’Ivoire from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2024, according to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The event, organized by ECOWAS and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), aims to promote regional cultur,e and affirm the shared values of ECOWAS and UEMOA among the population.

The Ivorian authorities said the festival will strengthen their cultural leadership and accelerate the implementation of cultural policies and programs of governments and institutions in the sub-region. Enditem

Majority of Kenyans see financial situation improving in next 6 months: report

NAIROBI, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Three-quarters of Kenyans are optimistic that their financial situation will improve in the next six months, economic experts said in a new report released on Wednesday.

According to experts from the Old Mutual Financial Services Monitor (OMFSM), owning or running a small business is a key thought in many Kenyans’ minds.

“There is some optimism among Kenyans despite the current challenging environment,” said Arthur Oginga, the chief executive officer of Old Mutual East Africa Group, during the launch of the report in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Oginga said currently only 26 percent of Kenyans are actively saving for retirement as they hope their children will provide support in old age.

The report, which provides comprehensive insights into the Kenyan financial landscape, is an annual publication that is produced by Old Mutual which is an African financial service company that operates in 13 African countries and in China.

The report highlights Kenyans’ top financial priorities as income security, expense reduction, and debt repayment. Enditem

Youth dies after fight at German roller skating park

Dortmund, Feb 8, (dpa/GNA) – A 16-year-old youth found seriously injured at a roller skating park in the German town of Meinerzhagen, in North Rhine-Westphalia state more than a week ago, died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Thursday, police and public prosecutors reported.

Investigations into the cause of death were proceeding, they said.

Police investigations, have revealed that there was a fight between two groups at the park, at the time the youth was found unconscious on January 30.

Police have questioned suspects, confiscated mobile phones and searched homes in the area.

GNA

