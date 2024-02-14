Bawumia’s creative arts Industry policy extremely relevant-Arnold

By Godwill Arthur Mensah

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – Mr Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, a celebrated entertainment pundit, has posited that the four elements captured in Dr Bawumia’s vision under his Presidency for the creative arts industry are more than relevant.

Sharing his views on a ShowBiz programme, Mr Baidoo said the NPP Flagbearer’s vision for the creative arts industry was truly relevant to the modern trends in the sector.

He said: ‘’I would vehemently reject anybody who says that any of the four elements Dr Bawumia mentioned is not relevant. All the four elements mentioned are relevant.

Mr Baidoo believed that the policy proposals by the NPP Flagbearer would build on the Year of Return, Beyond the Return, December in Ghana.

‘’So, which person chosen as flagbearer in his right sense of mind would not build on these laudable projects?’’ Mr Baidoo quizzed.

He noted that the four elements are more than relevant.

‘’It goes without saying that these elements are super relevant. Dr Bawumia said he would introduce e-visas for foreign visitors, how is that not relevant?” he said.

The e-visa system, Mr Baidoo believed, would cut bureaucracy and inconvenience as well as corruption once there was an improved system.

“Someone would apply for a visa with the help of a computer for whatever purpose for the visitation without sweating,” he added.

He charged critics of Dr Bawumia to look at what pertains in South Africa where there were tax incentives for players in the creative arts industry and said that Vice President Bawumia’s pledge to incentivize stakeholders in the industry is more than feasible.

‘’There is absolutely nothing wrong if digital streaming platforms are created to help market the works of Ghanaian musicians. Apple, Spotify and Boomplay were in existence but that didn’t prevent Jay-Z and his business partners to set up Tidal,” Mr Baidoo said.

He reminded those who said such platforms for local artists to market their works aren’t important.

‘’Over the years, as we are all aware there are challenges with the existing platforms. Artists have been complaining about how they were shortchanged when it comes to revenue sharing,” he said.

“In fact, a couple of years ago, the UK Parliament told streaming services they were cheating the artists whose songs were marketed by them.

“Therefore, if Bawumia intends to set up streaming platforms to help change this sad situation, why shouldn’t we embrace the idea?” he asked.

He said that though those policy proposals were not the panacea for solving all the challenges facing the creative arts sector, they are still relevant in addressing some major issues.

He also prayed that the issues of legislation and funding and the dormant broadcasting bill would be given attention to help liberate players in the entertainment industry to realise the maximum benefits from their creative works.

In his address to the nation on his vision, Vice President Bawumia pledged to change the dwindling fortunes of the entertainment sector and implement innovative measures to create more jobs, if elected President of Ghana.

“I will also have a major focus on policies, tax and other incentives to increase private and public investment in tourism, creative arts and sports for more job creation. Tax incentives will also be provided for film producers and musicians.

“We will also introduce other initiatives such as digital and streaming platforms for our artists to make tourism, and the creative arts, a growth pole in Ghana,” Dr. Bawumia averred.

The NPP Flagbearer further said that some of the policies rolled out under President Akufo-Addo’s government were already yielding dividends and would continue to enhance them under his tenure.

“We will build on the Year of Return, Beyond the Return, December in Ghana.”

“A Visa-on-arrival policy will be introduced for international tourists to enhance growth in the industry. To boost tourism and job creation, my government will implement a visa-on-arrival policy for all international visitors to Ghana as has recently been implemented by Kenya,” Dr Bawumia added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

