Catholic Professional Guilds launches welfare policy for members 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – The Catholic Professional Guilds (CPG) launched a welfare scheme to cater to the needs of its members and dependents.

The scheme, underwritten by Enterprise Life Insurance, offers policyholders benefits ranging from GH¢10,000 to GH¢15,000 upon bereavement or severe illness.

During a presentation at Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra, three premium beneficiaries received a total of GH¢ 35,000 to attend to various needs.

Rev. Fr. Dennis Opoku, Chaplain of the Association, advised members to discard negative perceptions about insurance and welfare schemes.

He said insurance was “a risk worth taking” and members should take up the policy personally and for relatives.

“As a church, we believe in quality and professionalism and that is why we have aligned with this policy…don’t look at the money you’re giving out but the better future you are building for yourselves,” Rev Opoku stated.

The policy offers gold and platinum packages with annual premiums of GH¢360 and GH¢480, respectively. Benefits range from GH¢54,300 for gold and GH¢82,500 for platinum.

Mrs Adwoa Pinaman Acquah, Managing Director of Weston Insurance Brokers, assured members of quality and timely service delivery, noting that there was no “waiting period” on the policy, developed exclusively for Association members.

She thought the welfare scheme would prevent the church from incurring extra costs for parishioners in unexpected circumstances.

The ceremony was attended by Mr Bernard Atta-Sonnu, Chairman of the CPG Council, Mr Edward Ayem, CPG Coordinator, Mr Nana Akwasi Oduro-Akuoko, Senior Manager, Inclusive Insurance at Enterprise Life, and other CPG members.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

