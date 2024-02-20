Youth leaders educated on serious, organised crime in elections  

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Feb. 20, GNA – A day’s zonal workshop on Securing Ghana’s Stability during the Elections 2024 against Serious and Organised Crime (SOC) has been held for youth leaders, to deepen their understanding on these issues.

It was also to enhance monitoring mechanisms, and garner commitment from youth and political actors to combat crime, reinforcing the country’s governance framework against illegal funds to minimise corruption.

Youth leaders from various groups including Political Parties from the Northern, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West Regions participated in the workshop.

It was organised by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), and Africa Centre for Energy Policy with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The workshop forms part of the “Safeguarding Ghana’s Stability in the Face of Serious and Organised Crime (SOC) Threats during the Elections 2024 project,” which was aimed at deepening public understanding through the media, enhance monitoring mechanisms, and garner commitment from both the public and political actors to combat the menace.

Mrs Mary Awelana Addah, the Executive Director of GII, expressed worry about the monetisation of elections in the country, saying the situation was becoming very disturbing, as some members of the public were now demanding monetary favours before taking part in the electoral process.

A recent study conducted on the cost of politics in Ghana by the Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD-Ghana) in collaboration with the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, complained about the progressive rise in the cost of contesting elections in the country.

The report had cited individuals who funded political parties and campaigns for candidates, who were found to have engaged in criminal activity within the scope such as illicit mining referred to as ‘galamsey,’ illicit oil distribution (bunkering), unethical business practices, procurement violations, and bribery connected to contract awards.

Mrs Addah called on youth leaders to put aside their perceptions and work together to secure the country’s stability and help in combatting crime threats in the elections 2024.

Madam Beauty Emefa Nartey, the Executive Secretary, GACC urged youth leaders to commit to a personal difference and change, encouraging them to reject, refuse and report corruption.

Ms Bernice Agboli, an Investigator at the Northern and North East Regional Office of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), spoke about EOCO’s mandate, appealing to the public to report people suspected of engaging in criminal activities to help prevent such acts.

The youth leaders resolved to report all suspicious cases to appropriate institutions such as EOCO and Financial Intelligence Unit to effectively investigate and prosecute offenders.

They also pledged to educate and sensitise the youth in their communities on crime to ensure that they were well informed about it.

