Cape Municipal Assembly fails to elect PM 

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, Feb. 21, GNA – The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, for the last time on Wednesday, failed to elect a Presiding Member to steer the affairs of the Assembly, ten days after the exercise ended in a deadlock.

None of the nominated candidates, Mr Abdul Malik Adjei, Assemblyman for Asikafoambantem Electoral Area, and Nana Kweku Awuku, Atifi-Eyifua Electoral Area could secure two-thirds of the 67 votes which is 46.

The elections were first held on Tuesday, February 13, and was rescheduled for Wednesday but Mr Awuku had his earlier votes reduced to 32 from 34, whilst Mr Adjei’s votes went up from 33 to 35.

The two contestants are now out of the race to pave the way for fresh candidates to be nominated for a date which is yet to be communicated for the election to be held.

Mr Adjei told the Ghana News Agency that the elections, supervised by the Electoral Commission, was free and fair and thanked the Assembly members for their support.

Mr Awutu described the situation as a drain on the Assembly’s limited resources, saying it would delay work at the Assembly.

He partly blamed his inability to secure the two-thirds majority on partisan politics that had creeped into the local government structure.

GNA

