CAF Champions League Preview: Medeama must beat Al Ahly or forget progressing from group

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Feb. 22, GNA – The Baba Yara Stadium is set to host a showdown between Medeama SC and Al Ahly in a penultimate group stage encounter in the CAF Champions League.

The “Yellow and Mauves” are currently at the foot of the table and any results apart from victory could jeopardise their chances of progressing to the knockout phase of the competition.

With Al Ahly and CR Belouizdad having the benefit of home advantage in their last round of matches, Medeama cannot afford to drop points against the group leaders in Kumasi.

A possible win for Young Africans who are hosting Belouizdad on Saturday is another reason for Medeama to go all out against the Egyptians who are most likely to beat the Young Africans in their last match at home.

The Tanzanians, who are currently on five points would accumulate eight points if they beat Belouizdad, making it almost impossible for Medeama to stay in the competition if they fail pick all three points against Al Ahly.

Aside the objective of making it to the knockout stage, Madeama also have an enviable record to protect – preventing Ahly from winning in Ghana for the first time.

Despite being the most successful team in club football on the continent, Ahly has never won against any Ghanaian team on Ghanaian soil, a feat that Medeama must protect.

Beating the 11-time champions of the competition is obviously a herculean task, but anything short of that would end Medeama’s campaign.

