Bawku Central MP displeased with President’s silence on Akosmbo Dam Spillage 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Feb 27, GNA – Mr Mahama Ayariga, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, says he is unhappy with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not addressing the Akosombo Dam spillage in his State of the Nation message.

“…For me this year, one major incident was the Akosombo Dam spillage and I expect the President, giving an account of the state of the nation, to at least remember the plight of our brothers and sisters and compatriots who suffered as a result of the spillage but he didn’t mention that,” the MP said.

Reacting to the President’s 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA), delivered to Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Ayariga said: “He couldn’t be so bothered about the welfare of those communities. Even if you have done nothing about it at least record it as one of the things that happened during the year. I’m disappointed…”

“He said nothing about it, and no commitment to addressing the plight of these victims of the dam spillage, it is shocking!”

On September 15, 2023, the Volta River Authority started a controlled spill from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

This was due to the heavy rainfall in the Volta River catchment area, resulting in a fast rise in the water level at the Akosombo Dam.

The spill was, therefore, necessitated to prevent the overtopping of the dam and to protect its integrity.

However, by the beginning of October, the water level was still rising rapidly, exceeding the maximum operating level of 276 feet. Following persistent rains and a continued rise in the water level, VRA allegedly increased the spill rate from October 9, 2023.

This resulted in increased flooding in several communities in the North, South and Central Tongu Districts, as well as the Ada East District.

However, in the President’s 2024 SONA on the Floor of the House on Tuesday, no mention was made about the spillage.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana states that the President shall deliver a message on the SONA to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

It also imposes an obligation on Members of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament and the Judiciary to receive the President’s SONA.

The State of the Nation Address is a constitutional obligation and yearly tradition, wherein the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces reports on the status of the country, unveils the government’s agenda for the coming year, and proposes to Parliament certain legislative measures.

GNA

