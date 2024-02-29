Authorities, NGOs must act with promptitude to alleviate plight of flood victims

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Feb. 29, GNA – The Reverend Dr Stephen Wengham, the General Superintendent, Assemblies of God, Ghana, has urged authorities and Non-Governmental Organisations to act with urgent promptitude to alleviate the plight of the flood victims in North Tongu District.

He said owing to climate change, the script had totally flipped as the rains poured in torrent without notice, leaving especially flood victims in the island communities now residing in tents at Agbetikpo Basic School in North Tongu, in despair.

Dr Wengham reiterated a call for a lasting solution to the perennial flooding in the cities and other parts of the country.

He said education on climate change and the consequences of environmental indiscipline or environmental bankruptcy must also be intensified on all fronts.

The General Superintendent said this during a press conference in Accra to donate relief items worth USD 20,000 to the flood victims in North Tongu.

The relief items intended to be given to 200 households include 200 bags of rice, 200 bags of maize, 200 bags of beans, 100 cartons of cooking oil, 100 cartons of mackerel, 100 cartons of tomato paste, 50 cartons of bar of soaps.

He said through the relief agency, AG Care-Ghana, sent a proposal to Convoy of Hope, an American faith-based, non- profit humanitarian and disaster relief organisation, which was associated with Assemblies of God worldwide.

He said their generous response shaped the narrative to support flood victims in North Tongu, igniting hopes in them.

The General Superintendent applauded Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, for his relentless efforts in pushing for the welfare of his constituents.

He expressed gratitude to Convoy of Hope for positively and massively responding to the request from Assemblies of God, Ghana, and rallying to the aid of the flood victims at “this critical time”.

“It will be a travesty of fairness to leave out the relief wing of Assemblies of God, Ghana, and the first Charismatic Church relief institution in the country, AG Care, for caring for disaster victims over the years,” Dr Wengham added.

GNA

