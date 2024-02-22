Amansie South District Assembly confirms DCE nominee 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng, GNA

Manso Adubia (Ash), Feb. 22, GNA – Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, has assured the chiefs and people of Amansie West and South districts of the government’s commitment to fix the bad roads in the area.

He said this year, many road works would be done in the area to improve transportation and accessibility in the districts that have been lagging with regards to better roads.

Addressing members of the Amansie South District Assembly, after the confirmation of Mr Oscar Asare Andoh, the President’s nominee for the District Chief Executive position, the Minister said the area would soon see a major facelift in road infrastructure.

Mr Andoh secured 100 per cent vote from the 38 assembly members present who participated in the voting.

Mr Osei Mensah pointed out that, the Anwiankwanta-Manso Nkwanta-Mpatuam and other roads in the area would be completed to open the area.

He charged the newly appointed DCE to be transparent and open to all stakeholders and promote accountability and fairness in all his dealings to win the trust of the people.

Mr Andoh on his part, thanked the President for the confidence repose in him and pledged to work hard to improve the living conditions of the people in the area.

Nana Darko Gyau III, Krontihene of Manso Nkwanta traditional area, appealed to the Regional Minister to ensure that the government redeemed its promise of improving the road network in the area.

He also called on the Government to consider establishing a nursing training school in the area.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

