Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon world record attempt falls through

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – The Guinness World Record (GWR) has nullified Afua Asantewaa’s attempt to break the longest singing time by an individual.

Last December, Afua Asantewaa sang for a total of 126 hours and 53 minutes during a six-day span in her quest to break India’s Sunil Waghmare record of 105 hours set in 2012.



But unfortunately for the Ghanaian entrepreneur and journalist, GWR, the official body mandated to verify the attempt has revealed that the attempt was not successful.

“Unfortunately, Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon.

“We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans. The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month.

“We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempt,” Guinness World Records posted on social media.

Despite the setback, Afua Asantewaa has had many successes since her attempt and was recently appointed a Tourism Ambassador.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

