Africa Monologue Challenge season two heats up as final eviction begin 

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Accra, Feb. 10, GNA – The second season of the Africa Monologue Challenge (AMC) is entering its final stage as the number of contenders dwindles towards the grand finale in Uganda on May 26, 2024.

A statement issued by the organizers of the AMC led by Mr Mawuko Kuadzi, Chief Executive Officer of M.K. Casting said the competition from an initial pool of 2,000 submissions, it has shortlisted and nurtured 50 finalists through online challenges and bi-weekly evictions.

“Only 10 finalists will ultimately make it to the grand stage in Uganda, representing the diverse voices and acting talents across the continent,” it stated.

The statement said the 50 shortlisted finalists have been showcasing their talents and skills through various monologues, which were judged by a panel of professional filmmakers from Africa, Europe, and America.

The AMC is powered by M.K Casting, Ghana’s premium casting agency, and partnered by the African Chamber of Content Producers.

This year’ event is also supported by the Uganda Communication Commission and the AMC is aimed at promoting and celebrating African storytelling and acting, as well as to provide opportunities and exposure for the participants.

The winner of the AMC would enjoy several benefits, including hosting the next season of the event in their country, starring in a pan-African film produced in their country, and receiving cash prizes and other rewards.

The statement said this year’s Ugandan location for the AMC reflected the victory of last year’s champion, Rachael Nduhukuri, a Ugandan actress.

“As part of her prize package, the next edition of the AMC unfolds in her home country, along with the production of a Pan-African film featuring Rachael Nduhukire as the lead character. Additionally, she received a cash prize and other benefits,” it revealed.

Mr. York-Fabian Raabe, a film maker based in Germany, and one of the jurors of the AMC also had this to say, “For me it is the second time with the AMC, and I do not get tired watching all these talents. What stands out the most for me is that they are not only good actors and actresses, but they are also genuine characters.

“And again, out of these personal characters, they explore new characters for each story. It is fascinating to watch this process and it is fascinating to watch these talents grow and an honour to be part of the AMC.”

Ms Tory Thompson, an evictee from Nigeria told the GNA that the event organizers cared about the goals of the participants and helped them shape their craft.

“They are very fair, they give everyone one a role, and you are supposed to play it to the best of your ability, they even do eviction shows, they remind you…, like they really care about your goals. I just wish I had gone further because I really missed out It’s a wonderful show,” she stated.

Mr Agumu Mark, a finalist from Uganda, said that the AMC has improved his time management and acting career, stating; “I have learned a lot from the feedback and the challenges. I am very excited to still be part of the AMC and I hope to continue to learn and grow.”

Ms Esther Wanjiru, a finalist from Kenya, said her journey with the AMC had been incredible and transformative, adding that; “Every time I take the stage, I discover a new aspect of myself and refine my skills as an actor.

“The competition has helped me overcome fear and embrace vulnerabilities. Every moment in the AMC has been a step forward in my personal growth.”

GNA

