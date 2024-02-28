African Centre trains 50 PWDs in livelihood skills

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Feb 28, GNA – The African Centre for Human Rights and Sustainable Development (AfCHuRSD) has trained 50 women in liquid and bar soap making in Tamale.

The beneficiaries were persons with disabilities (PwDs) and caregivers of PwDs selected from the Sagnarigu Municipality.

The training was to equip them with livelihood skills that would enable them cater for themselves and their dependants.

It was part of the initiatives of the Promoting Equal Rights for Women and Girls with Disabilities in Ghana project (PERD).

The PERD project seeks to promote the fundamental human rights of women and girls with disabilities, especially the right to employment and protection from sexual and gender-based violence.

It is being implemented by the AfCHuRSD, Planned Parenthood Association Ghana and Women in Need, and funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ghana.

Madam Bernice Naah, Executive Director, AfrCHuRSD, said the participants were selected by the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly in collaboration with the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations taking into consideration those who needed the skills most.

She said the participants opted for soap making, among other skills, adding the women’s choice was indicative of their interest in the venture.

She noted that the PERD project was in its final phase, saying livelihood trainings had been a core activity of the project since it began in 2021.

Previously, some of the participants were trained on financial literacy under the project.

Madam Fadilatu Abdullah, a beneficiary, said having knowledge in financial record keeping coupled with skills in making different types of soap was a great benefit to her.

She expressed readiness in building up on the training to produce soap on commercial basis.

Madam Amina Mohammed, also a beneficiary, said she benefited from earlier trainings and received support to expand her business.

She said the support from the PERD project had cushioned her to provide basic needs of her children.

Madam Zeinab Alhassan, a first time beneficiary of the project and a caregiver of a PwD, extended gratitude to the organisers for the gesture.

She said as a petty trader, adding soap making to her trade would ease the burden of taking care of a child with disability.

