Be promoters of peace for stable national progress, Ghanaians urged 

Bechem (A/R), Jan. 5, GNA – Pastor Seth T. Tawiah, the Head of Bechem District Church of Pentecost, has advised the Ghanaian youth to be cautious, more nationalistic and promoters of peace for stable national socio-economic progress.

He said the youth must not allow themselves to be used by “selfish politicians” to foment trouble, and that their actions and inactions must contribute to maintaining a peaceful co-existence before, during and after the general election in December.

Pastor Tawiah gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Bechem, Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region, on diverse issues, particularly the role of the youth in national development.

He said: “Real success depends on putting God first in one’s life through exemplary lifestyle, prayer and hard work, and with determination and persistency, it would be well for anybody who does the right thing and patiently waits before the Lord.”

The Reverend Father Elisha Manu, the Parish Priest of the local St. Joseph Catholic Church, said though 2023 might not be “too good for Ghanaians, we should honestly commit our lives to Jesus Christ and follow the all-knowing God in 2024 with hope because hope doesn’t disappoint”.

He urged Ghanaians, especially those in leadership positions, to be faithful in their calling, and prayed that “the ever-faithful God would grant us grace to be faithful to Him and the people we serve.”

Touching on the expectations of the youth in the year, Rev. Fr. Manu cautioned them against the get-rich-quick mentality even at the expense of their lives.

He, therefore, advised the youth against using ritualistic, socially unacceptable and illegal means of making money.

The Reverend James Clement Oduro, Head Pastor of the Faith Centre Assemblies of God Church at Adum, a suburb of Bechem, said “Righteousness exalts a nation”, so Ghanaians must serve God in righteousness for His hand to continuously rest on the country.

