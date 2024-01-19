Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital gets boost from Blessed Home Ghana-Holland

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), Jan 19, GNA – Dr George Kwame Prah, Director of Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba, has expressed appreciation to Blessed Home Ghana-Holland, for supporting the Hospital with some medical supplies and equipment.

The Blessed Home Ghana-Holland, a Non-governmental Organisation based in Ghana, with Mr Michael Kojo Arhin as its founder and the Chief Executive Officer, donated the items including wheelchairs, drip stands, foetal doppler, stethoscopes, spurges, thermometers and pulse oxymetres.

Later in an interview with the GNA, Dr Prah enumerated issues confronting the facility and the support given by their collaborators, friends, organisation, the Effutu Traditional Council, the Winneba-Charlottesville Sister City, UEW Co-Operative Credit Union and others.

He also applauded all and sundry who in diverse ways had extended helping hands to the Hospital and prayed to the Almighty God to bless and guide them in their endeavours.

He stated that the hospital served as the last referral point for other hospitals, health centres and clinics in the municipality and beyond with the mission of providing quality, accessible restorative, promotive and rehabilitative health services by skilled, highly motivated and client focus staff in collaboration with all stakeholders.

He said for the past years Blessed Home Ghana-Holland deployed Medical Students from Holland, to undertake their internship, and clinical management at the hospital.

He thanked them for their kind gesture and expressed the hope that they would continue to with the collaborate the hospital and mobilise for more of such items to aid them in rendering health care service to all.

He also applauded the Winneba-Charlottesville Sister City Programme, for their continuous support to the facility, since signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions some 12 years ago.

He cited the recent donation by Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad (CARS), as some of the many gestures the facility had received and expressed appreciation to the donors.

He appealed for the replacement of old equipment and tools at the various wards and mentioned difficulty in payment of utilities due to insufficient tariffs received, staff attitude and inadequate staff, particularly nurses as some of their challenges.

GNA

