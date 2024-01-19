Ghana Blind Union celebrates Carruthers Tetteh

Accra, Jan 19, GNA – The Ghana Blind Union has extended its congratulations to Mr Carruthers Tetteh (ESQ) a blind individual and practising lawyer with Roseford Advocates and Legal Consult for his appointment as a law Lecturer.

A statement issued by the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) signed by Dr Peter Obeng-Asamoa, the Executive Director said Mr Tetteh was now in the position to contribute to the development of this nation by training lawyers for the country.

“Indeed, he stands as a symbol of determination and achievement for all persons with disabilities,” it said.

“Carruthers triumphantly navigated the difficult maze of academia to get to this point. He first proved his mettle by attaining first Class for his first degree in 2015 and another first Class in 2019 when he read for his Bachelor of Laws (LLB).”

The GBU said that when opportunity is provided, blind people and therefore persons with disabilities can achieve their aspirations and contribute to the development of the nation.

“Although the appointment of Carruthers Tetteh as a lecturer in the Law faculty was based on requisite qualification, the Authorities of the University of Cape Coast have demonstrated that discrimination should not find space if true inclusivity is to be realized.

Indeed, the University of Cape Coast has proved in no small way that it possesses the visionary qualities befitting of an institution where the future leaders of our nation are trained,” the statement said.

The Ghana Blind Union called on all organisations both public and private to emulate this example to give persons with disabilities the opportunity to contribute national to development.

GNA

