Western North records 107 fire cases in 2023.

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Jan. 19, GNA-The Western North Region recorded a total of 107 fire incidents in 2023 as against 103 cases in 2022.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Grade II, Amagnoh Philip Kudzo, the Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said ,35 domestic fires were recorded last year as against 40 cases in 2022.

He said the region also recorded 10 bushfires against 30 cases in 20222.

He said five industrial fires were recorded in 2023 as compared to 10 in 2022, while 10 electrical incidents were recorded in 2023 against seven in 2022.

ACFO II Kudzo said the region recorded four institutional fires each in 2022 and 2023, adding that eight vehicular incidents were in 2023 as against seven in 2022.

He said the region recorded three injuries in 2023 as against one in 2022 with no deaths recorded in 2023 as against one death recorded in 2022.

The regional commandeer mentioned, Gas cylinder leakage, faulty gas cylinder regulator/knob, faulty power cable, electrical surge/power fluctuation and lighting among others as some causes of fire incidents in the region.

In a response to why the region recorded marginal decrease in fire incidents in 2023 as compared to the previous year, ACFO II Kudzo, said the regional Safety Department intensified fire safety education in homes and various public places such as churches, Mosques, markets, first and second cycle schools, tertiary institutions and hospitals to increase the awareness on fire hazards and the role of individuals in the prevention of fires.

He said the fire safety department and the fire safety Taskforce were also charged to enforce and ensure compliance of LI 1724 in the region.

He continued that the regional command collaborated with the National Road Safety Authority and the MTTD unit of the Ghana police service to ensure Road Safety Awareness and the operation of effective Fire Extinguisher for all commercial and private vehicles in the area.

Divisional Fire Officer Grade II, Joseph Amihere, Regional Safety Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that his outfit would continue to educate the public as well as ensure compliance and enforcement of the laws this year.

He entreated households to acquire fire extinguishers to help fight fires and that the LI2249 which mandates homes to acquire fire extinguishers would be enforced.

DCFO II Amihere said fire safety was a shared responsibility and urged the public to make use of the various fire safety tips made available by the service to help reduce fire outbreaks.

