Dome Market Fire: Ga East MCE assures victims of support

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Jan. 19, GNA – Madam Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), has assured victims of the Sunday, January 7, Dome market fire outbreak of the Assembly’s commitment towards providing the necessary support to them.

She said the Assembly was making efforts to relocate and support them with some funds to resume business.

Fire ravaged a section of the Dome Market the night of Sunday, January 7, 2024, around 2100 hours, resulting in the loss of valuable items belonging to some of the traders.

Madam Kaakie Mann visited the market with officers from the Madina Divisional Police Command to inspect the extent of damage the fire outbreak caused and interact with the traders, particularly the victims.

She indicated that Officers from the Assembly had taken records of those affected, stating that they would all be attended to, to ensure they quickly recovered from the effects of the fire and got their livelihoods back on track.

She said the Municipal NADMO Directorate had submitted a report on the fire outbreak and that the Assembly was awaiting reports from the Ghana National Fire Service and Police to enable it to plan the way forward.

The MCE later presented a cash amount to the affected traders through their leadership, urging them to cooperate with the Assembly to strategise on the next line of action in helping them to bounce back to business.

