Wenchi chiefs give Fulani herdsmen ultimatum to relocate their cattle

By Dennis Peprah

Wenchi (B/R), Jan. 23, GNA – The Wenchi Traditional Council in the Bono Region has given a seven-day ultimatum for Fulani herdsmen to relocate their cattle from the Wenchi land.

Accordingly, the Council, presided by Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, the Paramount Chief of Wenchi Traditional Area, has directed all the sub-chiefs in the area to enforce the ultimatum to protect farms and other properties.

The ultimatum has been necessitated due to the influx of, and uncontrolled activities of the nomads who use their cattle to graze farms and destroy people’s properties in the traditional area.

Interacting with the media at Wenchi, Osagyefo Tabrako expressed concern that the herdsmen and their cattle were also causing destruction to water bodies in the area.

He said the Council had gathered some local middlemen were leading and inspiring the herdsmen to operate in the area and cautioned those involved to desist from such practice.

“We have received several complaints that their cattle are also causing extensive damage to cashew farms as well. Cashew is a major source of income and economic livelihoods of many of the people and we can’t sit unconcerned for these animals to threaten the livelihoods of our people”, Osagyefo Tabrako said.

The Paramount Chief said he was unhappy that efforts by the Wenchi Municipal Security Committee (MuSeC) to tackle the matter remained unsuccessful, and therefore asked the herdsmen to comply with the ultimatum or face the wrath of the Council.

GNA

