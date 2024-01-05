Vodza-Adzido: True Worshippers Prophetic Dance Ministries hosts flood victims 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Vodza-Adzido (V/R) Jan. 5, GNA – The True Worshippers Prophetic Dance Ministries, a non-profit Christian Organisation, has hosted some flood victims at Adzido and Vodza in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, entertaining them to good music and sumptuous meals.

Activities for the day included a kids’ party, free medical screening and presentation of hampers to pregnant women, the aged and people with disability.

Apostle Vicent Anowie, Leader of the group, told the Ghana News Agency that the gesture was to help mitigate the plights of the victims and put smiles on their faces.

“We are here in response to the plights of the residents who suffered as a result of the Akosombo Dam spillage some months ago,” he said.

Mr Christopher Mensah, the Assembly member, expressed gratitude to the donors for the kindness, saying: “More than 3,000 residents here have benefited from the support from this benevolent group and we are highly appreciative.”

He commended the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and Vodza Ecotourism group for their support to the victims.

Mr Mensah appealed to the Government to relocate the affected residents to safer areas with proper planning to prevent future disasters.

Some beneficiaries the GNA spoke with expressed appreciation for the support.

