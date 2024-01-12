Visually impaired students still not placed in SHS 

By Hannah Awadzi

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – Visually impaired students who completed the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have still not been placed in Senior High Schools, Dr Peter Obeng Asamoa, President of the Ghana Blind Union said on Friday.

He said the delay in placing them had been the phenomenon over the years which frustrated the students.

Dr Obeng Asamoa told the Ghana News Agency that he had engaged the Special Education Division of the Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders but the delay in placement persisted.

“As of today, Okuapeman Senior High, Mawuli Senior High and Wenchi Senior High Schools have not received any placement of the visually impaired students and it is frustrating to the students as well as their parents,” he said.

Dr Obeng Asamoa said the Ghana Education Service knew ahead of time that the students had taken the examination and would need to be placed in schools, yet they were always among the last batch of students to be placed in senior high schools.

He called on the government to prioritise the education of children with disabilities in Ghana and ensure that the Inclusion Education policy was implemented.

