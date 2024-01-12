RTP Awards is to inspire, motivate teachers – Madam Ofosu 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga, (V/R), Jan. 12, GNA – Madam Veronica Serwaa Ofosu, an Education Specialist at Right to Play Ghana, said the annual teacher recognition event by the organisation is to inspire teachers to perform better.

Right to Play is a global organisation that protects, educates and empowers children to rise above adversity using the power of play.

It has expanded its programmes over the years to address quality education, gender equality, and child protection needs across Ghana.

Speaking during the Teacher Recognition Event for 2023, held last week for the Anloga District and Keta Municipality in the Volta Region, Madam Ofosu said the Fifth Awards recognized more than 30 teachers and schools from the two districts.

The event was on the theme: “Play-Based Learning; Essentials Tool For The 21st Century Teacher.”

“Though every teacher in this project is doing well, this award is a form of inspiring and motivating those teachers who are doing better to continue to use creative pedagogies to deliver in their various classrooms,” she said.

The objective of the project, she told the Ghana News Agency, was to allow teachers to use play-based learning to deliver lessons in the classroom.

“According to the Standard Based curriculum, teachers are recommended to use play-based learning to deliver lessons in the classroom, and Right to Play is characterized by play-based learning, so the aim is just to raise the professional development of the teachers,” she said.

The awardees from Anloga include Mr Selorm Afagbedzi, Overall Best Teacher, Juliana Eyram, Best Teacher Champion, and Dornorgbor D/A Basic School, Best-performing School for Anloga.

Mr Noah Yao Agbemazi and Sherita Odoom from Hatorgodo R.C. Basic School were adjudged Best Head Teacher and Best Early Childhood Teacher, respectively.

The Overall Best Teacher went to Delali Afi Ado, whilst Hatorgodo R.C. Basic won the best-performing school for the Keta Municipality.

The Best Gender Most Vibrant Club was won by the Great Girls’ Mentorship Club, led by Sherita Odoom.

Mrs Odoom said: “My quality as an individual and a teacher has developed through this project, thanks to Right to Play Ghana.”

Dignitaries present at the event included Mr Denakpor Agbanu, Project Officer at RTP Volta region, Mr Juluis Tsatsu, of RTP Greater Accra Region, Mr Gerdhard Avudzivi, the Keta Municipal Director of Education, Mr Dzanado Alex, the Anloga District Education Director, Mr Seth Yormewu, the Anloga District Chief Executive.

Keta and Anloga have been beneficiaries of the “Right to Play” programme under the direct approach where the district officers and facilitators were trained.

‘Right to Play’ is a global organisation partnering with the Ghana Education Service to empower the child’s uprising and learning through play.

