Two exhibitions of photos from Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia to be unveiled within Sofia MENAR Film Festival

Sofia, Jan 3 (BTA/GNA) – Maya Doychinova Sapundzhieva and Ivaylo Sapundziev will present two photo exhibitions within the forthcoming Sofia MENAR film festival in the capital. The Moments of Life exhibition will be unveiled at the House of Cinema on January 9, and the Infinity exhibition will be displayed at the G8 Cultural Centre on January 15, the organizers said.

The photographs on the Moments of Life exhibition were made in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, India, and Iran. The Infinity exhibition features photos from Morocco, Tunisia, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, India, and Iran.

Both exhibitions will be accompanied by presentations of the books Moments of Life and Infinity, which will be available for purchase on the exhibitions’ opening days.

The Sofia MENAR festival will screen films from the Middle East, Central Asia, and North Africa. It will be on from January 12 to 28. All the films will have both Bulgarian and English subtitles.

