Tunisia is picking useful lessons from Ghana and Egypt – Coach Kadri

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 15, GNA – Jalel Kadri Head Coach of the Tunisian national team is aware of the threats posed by minnows like Mozambique and Cape Verde, ahead of their opening game against Namibia on Tuesday, January 16, at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo

He described the performances of Mozambique and Cape Verde against Egypt and Ghana as “eye openers” hence the need to be wary of Namibia in their game.

According to Kadri, playing against Namibia in the opening match was in no way an advantage, as the tournament had already shown that there are no small teams in Africa.

“Namibia is a serious opponent, and we don’t have any easy team. The results in the opening rounds have shown that there are no small team in Africa. So we need to show them respect and play to our best ability. The opening matches have shown that,” he stated.

Tunisia is making their 21st appearance in the competition, with this edition being the 16th in a row – a record in the history of the tournament thus far.

He said his team had prepared enough to go as far as possible in the competition.

“We would try to go as far as possible. We have teams that are good quality so we would try to win each match and go as far as possible. We must respect all opponents.

“There are Africa’s best teams that are present so ours is to do our best in every match and take it game by game,” he stated.

GNA

