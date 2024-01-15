Gambian Coach will seek improvement against Guinea

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 15, GNA – Tom Saintfiet Head Coach of The Gambian national team, has said his side will seek to improve on their game, when they meet Guinea on Friday, in the second round of matches of Group C in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

The Scorpions of Gambians were walloped by Senegal in their opening match on Monday, and the Coach has admitted his team was poor in the match.

Speaking after the match, the coach apologized for the result and gave credit to the defending champions for a clinical display.

“We are sorry for this result. We wanted our performance to be better than this. We tried everything we could to come back with the result.

“After conceding early, Senegal was more effective and better organised, which was decisive in the match,” said a dejected Saintfiet.

“We did not create many chances in the match. The big problem in the first half is that we were unable to find our footing. We lost 3-0 and this is considered a major defeat, and losing a man also made things worse for us,” he added.

Commenting on the team’s chances for the rest of the competition, the coach said: “We would prepare well and we would be ready for the Guinea match. I know that we would be ready. Things have become difficult for us now, especially after losing by three. We need 4 points to qualify, so there is still hope,” he added.

GNA



