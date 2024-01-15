Ghana Twins Foundation builds library for New Ningo

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 15, GNA – The Ghana Twins Foundation has commissioned a community library for the people of New Ningo in the Ningo-Prampram District to support the reading needs of children in the area.

The community library was commissioned in the memory of Maya Abou-Jaoude in New Ningo in the Greater Accra Region. It was constructed by Maya’s twin sister, Ms. Zeena Abou-Jaoude, to honour Maya’s impact on the community through her unwavering commitment to education.

“Maya dedicated her life to fostering a love for learning and reading among children, and this library stands as a testament to her lasting legacy,” Ms. Abou-Jaoude stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the commissioning at New Ningo.

Ms. Abou-Jaoude, who is also the author of two books titled “The Unbreakable Bond” and “Maya: Moral Stories for Children,” encouraged children to visit the library and read the books.

She expressed gratitude to stakeholders who supported the project, particularly Nene Teye Djangmah (IV), the Chief of New Ningo, for providing the land for the library’s construction, and Mr. Fenton Curley, the Managing Director of FC Exports, for his support.

Nene Djangmah (IV) commended the Foundation for the library project, emphasising that the library would serve as a valuable resource for the community and a legacy to Maya.

Reverend Imanuel Nana Hammond, the minister-in-charge of Good Shepherd Methodist Church in New Ningo, urged the community to utilise the library to enhance their literacy skills and broaden their horizons.

The Ghana Twins Foundation is a non-government organisation aimed at providing the social and economic well-being of deprived and needy twins in Ghanaian society, as well as increasing awareness of the special needs of twins and advocating for their rights, among others.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

