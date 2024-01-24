Tema Central MP seeks re-election   

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 24, GNA-Mr. Yves Nii Noye Hanson-Nortey, the one-term incumbent Member of Parliament for Tema Central, is seeking the nod to lead the party in the constituency as its parliamentary candidate for the December 2024 elections.

Mr. Hanson-Nortey will lock horns with a former MP hopeful, Mr. Charles Forson, at the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries on Saturday.

The MP, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, urged delegates of the party to vote for him to ensure his candidature in the general election and subsequently maintain the seat for the party.

He said even though, as an MP, he had contributed to law-making, he had embarked on some projects for the area during his first term and seeks to continue his vision when retained.

He said that in the education sector, he instituted the MP’s educational support fund, through which he paid school fees for primary and university students amounting to over GHs540,000.

He said, he also provided full scholarships for three medical students in the constituency, adding that to promote the study of information, computing, and technology, he donated a 20-seat computer laboratory for basic schools and a 40-seat computer lab each for the three secondary schools in the area.

According to him, other educational activities included the donation of tables and chairs to selected public schools, the presentation of library books, and an annual financial support of GHS10,000 for the Education Directorate.

Mr. Hanson-Nortey said in health, he annually supported the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate with GHS10,000 towards its administrative works and donated some medical equipment to the directorate.

He indicated that while he paid medical bills for constituents for their surgeries, he was also constructing a permanent shed for the National Health Insurance Scheme, which was yet to be completed.

He added that through his MP’s Fund, he provided small soft loan support to boost economic activities among the people.

Touching on representing the people in parliament, he said he was currently serving as Vice chairperson of the Environment, Science, and Technology Innovation Committee, adding that he was also a former Vice chairperson of the Youth, Sports, and Religion Committee of parliament.

He added that as MP for the area, he had made some statements on the floor of parliament and debated on diverse issues, noting that he had represented the Parliament of Ghana in many fora abroad and was currently the President of the Ghana-Panama Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

