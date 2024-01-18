Supreme Court to deliver judgement on FDA’s directive on alcoholic advertisements 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA- The Supreme Court has set an April 10, 2024, hearing date for the case in which the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) seeks to outlaw the use of musicians and celebrities in alcoholic advertisements.

The seven-member panel, presided over by Chief Justice Getrude Sackey Torkornoo, set a date for the matter to be heard in the Supreme Court.

Mark Darlington Osae, Manager of Hiplife Artists Reggie ‘N’ Bollie and Skrewfaze, sued the FDA over the prohibition in the Supreme Court.

The plaintiff went to court to challenge the unconstitutionality of the FDA directive.

The FDA guidelines for advertisement of Foods, published on February 1, 2016, indicates that “No well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertisements.

The authority explained that the directives are intended to prevent minors from becoming addicted to alcohol due to the influence of celebrities.

The FDA stated that the ban was consistent with World Health Organization policy, which strives to safeguard children from the effects of alcohol.

This is because research has proved that there is a rise in alcoholism and alcoholic-related diseases among children.

The plaintiff in November 2023 went to the apex court saying the FDA and the Attorney General were violating the rights of celebrities.

He is therefore seeking a proper interpretation of Article 17 (1) and (2) of the FDA guidelines.

The lawsuit is also seeking an order to overturn the FDA’s guidelines for food advertising.

GNA

