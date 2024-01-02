Sunyani Teaching Hospital welcomes twins on New Year’s Day

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Sunyani, Jan. 02, GNA – The Sunyani Teaching Hospital celebrated the arrival of twin baby girls on New Year’s Day, January 1, this year.

That brought the total number of deliveries at the Hospital to three by mid-day when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the facility as a baby boy was delivered around the time of GNA’s visit.

But on the eve of the New Year, December 31, 2023, the Hospital recorded four births, all of which were baby girls, bringing the total number of births from December 31 to mid-day on January 1 to seven.

Speaking to the GNA, Miss Regina Amankwah Boahemaa, Supervisor at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at the Hospital, expressed her joy for the safe deliveries and gave the assurance that the staff were well-prepared to handle any emergency.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

