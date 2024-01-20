Staff of Eastern Regional Local Government Service undergo promotion training 

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA

Koforidua, Jan. 20, GNA – The Human Resources Department of the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC) has organised a three-day training for qualified staff members who are up for promotion.

A total of 275 Local Government Service staff from the RCC and the 33 Municipal/District Assemblies took part in the service training in Koforidua.

The aim was to enhance their understanding of Local Government Service Protocols and interview etiquette.

Mr John A. Donkor, the Eastern Regional Coordinating Director, outlined the importance of the training which was aimed at equipping the staff with the necessary skills to assume higher responsibilities.

He praised the Head of Human Resources of the Eastern RCC and his team for implementing the scheme of service training.

Mr Donkor also emphasised the importance of continuous professional development for officers, highlighting how it could strengthen administrative structures, policies, and processes at the local level.

The participants were guided through various topics, including the Local Government system, interview etiquette for the Local Government Service, and cross-cutting local government issues.

Mr Cyril Dzinyanu Xaste, the Head of Human Resources at the ERCC, said his ultimate objective was to develop a highly skilled workforce in the eastern region that would improve service delivery.

Dr Alexander Otopah, the Head of Finance at the ERCC, highlighted the importance of participants being always well-prepared, and that it was crucial to have the necessary documents for the interview securely organised to avoid any confusion during the process.

He encouraged prospective staff interviewees to respond to questions with confidence and clarity to avoid any kind of misunderstanding.

During the training, the Department of Human Resources of the ERCC introduced a new programme aimed at reducing capacity gaps.

