Sports Ministry to announce strategic plan to revive Black Stars

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan. 25, GNA – The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) says it will engage stakeholders in setting up a strategic plan to reviving, the senior national team, the Black Stars.



This comes after Ghana suffered a heartbreaking group stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which happens to be the second consecutive time.



The struggles of the Black Stars have been devastating, as they have failed to win a game in seven AFCON matches.



The MOYS, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Unit, stated that the Black Stars performance at the 2023 AFCON was not encouraging despite the support it had given to the team.



“Over the years, the Ministry, especially under the administration of the current government, has wholeheartedly supported our national teams, the Black Stars in particular.

“We created a conducive and enabling environment, invested in the development of the team, and introduced a performance-based reward system.

“The government, recognising the importance of sports at the grassroots level, also invested and continues to invest significantly in infrastructure and other logistics to nurture and develop young sporting and football talents.

“Regrettably, the recent and continued poor performance of the Black Stars highlights fundamental structural and systemic deficiencies in our football ecosystem and journey,” the statement said.



The Sports Ministry also stated that it would engage stakeholders to see how the woes of the Black Stars would be resolved.



“In the coming days, the Ministry, in consultation with the national team stakeholders, will announce a strategic plan to identify the causes and the road map towards the revival of the Black Stars.



“We recognise the urgent necessity to address the underlying issues and are poised to embrace a holistic approach towards rebuilding and reviving our football,” the statement said.



It also urged Ghanaians to support the rebuilding of the team to restore hope in the future of Ghanaian football.

GNA

