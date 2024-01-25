Ledzokuku MP to construct clinic at Teshie

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Jan 25, GNA – Mr Benjamin Ayiku Nartey, Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku in the Greater Accra Region, is to construct a clinic at Teshie in Accra to help ease some of the problems they face in terms of accessing medical care in the constituency.

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has agreed to offer a large tract of land for the project, and it Is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Mr Ayiku Nartey disclosed this in Accra when he, in collaboration with the Ledzokuku Municipal Heath Directorate organized free medical outreach at Teshie in Accra.

The constituents turned out in their numbers to have their health status checked.

They were screened of blood pressure, diabetes, malaria, Hepatitis ‘B’, sugar level, eye screening among others.

The people who do not have National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards were also registered unto the scheme to enjoy free medical care.

Mr Ayiku Nartey said the well-being of the people in the constituency was paramount and that the exercise was part of measures to improve their health.

He said the exercise would be extended to all the 12 electoral areas in the constituency and construct footbridges in some vantage areas to facilitate easy crossing of roads.

The Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku expressed the hope that all the roads in the constituency would receive facelift to facilitate easy transportation.

He called on the Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to unite and work harder than before to ensure that the party returns to power.

GNA

