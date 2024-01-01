Shama MP, Partners provide clean water for constituents 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Anto(WR) Jan. 1, GNA- Mr Erickson Abakah, the Member of Parliament for Shama, together with the Qatar Charity Foundation has provided three water sources to Anto, Grabodo and the Komfueku communities in the district.

The provision of water sources would augment quality living, improve sanitation in homes and help women and children in particular to have some rest from travelling longer distances to streams and river sources for the same services.

Mr Abakah, during the official handing over to the community leaders over the weekend, said he intended to add 11 more such clean water sources to selected communities with the overall aim of improving sanitation in the constituency.

The MP was thus grateful to Abdulaziz Abdullah, Al-Rahman and Omar and Brothers for sponsoring the projects through the Qatar Charity Foundation.

Ms Regina Osei, the Project Co-Coordinator of Qatar Charity, expressed joy for the community support to undertake the project in less than three months.

She encouraged the communities to make good on the investment and protect it for posterity to benefit.

Nana Kweku Cornflour, Care-Taker of Anto Community, appreciated the MP and his sponsors for the gesture and pledged the community resolve to protect the properties.

GNA

