Chung Do Kwan Ghana holds inaugural open championship for 66 young people  

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Accra, Jan 01, GNA-Sixty-six children, aged between five and 17 years, including hearing impaired have participated in the inaugural Chung Do Kwan (Traditional) Taekwondo Open Championship and Mental Concentration Test held at St. Peters Mission School at East Legon, Accra.

The championship, organised by Chung Do Kwan Ghana Taekwondo in collaboration with the Department of Children and Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) and the Ghana Police Service, aimed to empower and instill self-confidence, self-defense techniques, stamina, bodybuilding, endurance and focus in the young participants.

A total of 40 females and 26 males, including hearing-impaired individuals, gathered for the three-day competition, which was on the theme “Build Character, Safety, Focus, Confidence in Children, and to sensitize the ‘Girl’ Child on Bad Touch”.

Under the watchful eyes of experienced instructors and judges, the participants engaged in a series of rigorous Taekwondo routines, demonstrating their agility, strength and precision in Board Breaking, Sparring (simulated combat between two practitioners), basic skills, attack and defense, poomsae (practice of empty-handed forms), push-ups and a mental concentration test.

In the board breaking category for children aged six to eight years, Alvin Mawuli Kumashie emerged victorious, securing a gold medal, Kumashie also won another gold in the sparring event, dominating the under 20-kilogram division.

In the attack and defense category for females aged nine to 11 years, Carmelita Oseremen Ogenete claimed the gold medal. Jasmine Delasi Akoto showcased her skills and earned a gold medal in the girls’ 12 to 14 years category.

Meanwhile Kwasi Adu Apau impressed in the boys’ and girls’ category for children aged six to eight years, securing a well-deserved gold medal.

In the poomsae , Priscilla Naa Adei Ayi Sowah emerged as the gold medalist in the girls’ division, while Edem Lanyo showcased his talent and clinched the gold medal in the boys’.

In the push-up category for children aged five to seven years, Kwasi Adu-Apau emerged as the Gold medalist. Similarly, King David claimed the Gold medal in the eight to ten years category, while Annabel Effah secured the gold in the eleven to thirteen years division.

Moving on to the Mental Concentration Test, Tawfiq Iddris triumphed in the age five to six years category, Christodia Agoe Okpoti excelled in the seven to nine years category, and Christine Naa Shidaa emerged victorious in the 14 to 17 years category.

Additionally, Gerrard Owusu Bempah showcased exceptional skills in the Hearing Impaired board breaking category and the Hearing Impaired participants were provided with training in basic kicks, blocks and punches. This comprehensive approach aimed to enhance their overall martial arts abilities.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Master Raphael Sylvanus Akoto, Country Director Chung Do Kwan Ghana emphasized the importance of teaching children, especially girls about the concept of “Bad Touch” to enable them to differentiate between safe and unsafe adults.

Master Akoto further highlighted that instructing children in Chung Do Kwan, a traditional form of martial arts, would not only enhance their cognitive abilities and decision-making skills but also empower them to actively participate and contribute in the classroom and therefore urged parents to encourage their children to engage in taekwondo and martial arts practice.

GNA

