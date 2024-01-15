Seek partnerships to address street lighting challenges- Govt told

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Adako-Jachie (Ash), Jan. 15, GNA – Government has been urged to strengthen partnerships with electrical engineering companies and other key stakeholders to help address the issue of poor street lighting in the country.

Mr Thomas Dwomoh, Head of Electrical Training Centre at Prefos Limited, an electrical and civil engineering Company based in Kumasi, who made the call, said proper street lighting system had become a national problem with almost every place experiencing a malfunction or none at all.

There was, therefore, the need for government to strengthen collaboration with industry players to help find a lasting solution to the problem.

Mr Dwomoh made the call at the company’s Annual Thanksgiving and Awards Ceremony at Adako-Jachie, in the Ejisu Municipality.

He said the company was poised to offer more workplace experience learning through its training center, especially, in photovoltaic technology, besides spearheading the national electrification and infrastructural development programme.

To this end, the company had acquired a land to build a modern 570KVA solar assembly plant and a solar farm with the intention to support Ghana’s industrialization agenda through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as well as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The facility would also help build a more robust economy through knowledge and skills impartation in the youth and capacity building.

Mr Dwomoh said the Training Center was in 2023 affiliated with Partner Africa Project to champion the Green Africa agenda in the area of providing photovoltaic solar training to African indigenes.

This project, which is sponsored by the government of Germany would provide modern training facilities and equipment to the Prefos Electrical Training Center and some stipends to train the youth in solar technology.

The occasion was also used to award members who have worked hard in the year 2023.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

