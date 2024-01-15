Arthur Foundation donates to Nungua-based New Life Orphanage

By Dennis Peprah

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA – The Evelyn Arthur Foundation, an NGO that focuses on promoting the health and general well-being of vulnerable children has presented food items and other consumables valued at GHC15,000.00 to the Nungua-based New Life Orphanage in Accra.

The items comprised bags of rice, assorted non-alcoholic drinks, quantities of sachet water, toiletries, soaps, washing powder, sardines and second clothing.

According to Ms Evelyn Arthur, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, the items were her outfit’s widow’s mite to support the upkeep of the inmates.

Additionally, the Foundation conducted a free health screening exercise for the inmates and staff of the Orphanage to know their health conditions.

Ms. Arthur, a health worker, appealed to the government to be proactive in tackling issues affecting children’s healthcare, particularly accessing preventive healthcare services, timely medical interventions, and specialised care for chronic conditions.

She underscored the need to address the critical need for improved healthcare services for children to create a more comprehensive and responsive healthcare system that prioritizes the unique needs and enhancing access to quality medical care for young people.

“We must focus on promoting overall well-being and early intervention to address disparities in paediatric healthcare and ensure that all children receive the required medical attention,” Ms. Arthur added.

She advocated policies that supported children’s healthcare, especially increased funding for paediatric services, improved insurance coverage and initiatives geared towards tackling social determinants of health that impacted paediatric well-being.

Ms. Arthur stated the nation must do more in expanding paediatric healthcare services to the hard to reach and under-served communities, as well as ensuring children access to primary health care, paediatric specialists, and mental health support.

“We are making frantic efforts to increase awareness among parents, caregivers and healthcare providers about the importance of early intervention and preventive care for children through educational campaigns promoting healthy lifestyles, vaccination and regular wellness check-ups,” she said.

Ms. Arthur said effective collaboration between the Ghana Health Service and NGOs was required to address social and environmental challenges that affect children’s health, including availability and provision of nutritious food, safe housing, and opportunities for physical activity.

Ms. Arthur noted improving children’s access to healthcare remained critical for enhancing their general well-being, and therefore called on private organisations and pharmaceutical companies to support the Foundation in its outreach programmes in supporting the proper upbringing and development of vulnerable and needy children in the society.

Nii Afotey Botwe II, the Founder and Director of the Orphanage expressed appreciation to the Foundation for the assistance and appealed for more support for the upkeep of the inmates.

Ms. Bridget Sedinam, a Laboratory Technician, advised the public to check and know their blood groups, saying knowing one’s blood group was critical for improved health status.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

