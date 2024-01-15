Volta/Oti GJA holds get together in Ho

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Ho (VR), Jan. 15, GNA – The Volta and Oti Regional chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has held a get-together with its members for the first time in the year 2024.

The move, dubbed ‘Media Fraternity Love Hangout,’ was aimed at having fun as well as interacting among media practitioners across the two regions.

Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, the Volta and Oti GJA Chairman during the event disclosed to the GNA that the move was to interact, engage, socialise, and to discuss issues and plans for the Association for the year.

“The year 2023 has been a challenging one, but we thank God we went through successfully. We need to have proper plans for the new year,” he stated.

Mr Agbaxode urged journalists to work with decency, with accurate reportage that would inform, educate, entertain, and propel the region’s peaceful agenda.

He commended all colleague journalists across the regions for their constant support and commitment and called for more support to enhance the Association’s plans and programmes such as holding of capacity-building training workshops ahead of the general election, the 2024 GJA regional Awards, among others.

Mr Agbaxode revealed that the event would be held every year to enable members to have their own time to take away any stress due to the nature of the inky profession.

He thanked his Executive members, GJA members, and all those who donated in kind and cash for the success of the event.

The event, which was held at the Volta/ Oti GJA Press Centre at Ho on Saturday, January 13, was filled with camaraderie, laughter, and festivities.

Dignitaries including some political figures and officials from government agencies as well as the private sector, solidarised with attendees during the long day event.

There were also informal discussions with dignitaries that bothered on development, security, and peace.

