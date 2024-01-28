Rose Yeboah smashes own national high jump indoor record

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA – Ghanaian High Jumper, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah has set a new national indoor record after clearing the bar at 1.88m.

Rose Yeboah broke her previous national indoor record, which stood at 1.85 m, while competing at the IIIini Challenge in the United States of America.

The 21-year-old placed first during the women’s high jump competition, followed by Taylor Beard, who cleared the bar at 1.70m.

The high-profile athlete would be very crucial for Ghana’s quest to bag more gold medals at the upcoming African Games, which will begin on March 8 -24, 2024.

Rose Yeboah has been sensational for Ghana over the past few years, winning gold at the 2019 African Games in Rabat and also bagging another gold at the 2022 African Senior Athletics Championship in Mauritius.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

