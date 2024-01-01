Residents of Wlitey-Sakpakukope gets mechanised borehole after decades

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Wlitey-Sakpakukope (VR), Jan. 1, GNA-Residents of Wlitey-Sakpakukope, a suburb of Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have expressed excitement over what they called “new life.”

The community was filled with joy after their age long quest for potable drinking water was squashed by the introduction of a mechanised borehole system.

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who championed the project through ‘BKQ Foundation’ a Ghanaian-based Non Governmental Organisation, disclosed that the struggle for good water would be a thing of the past.

He commended ‘BKQ Foundation’ for their quick response after appealing to them for support to end the acute water crisis in his beloved community.

“I must commend BKQ Foundation immensely for taking up the challenge to fund this great project for our community. It did not take them more than two months to intervene for us,” he said.

He appealed to the community members to ensure proper maintenance culture for the system’s lifespan sustainability.

Mr Gunu also assured his people of other great benefits when the NDC recaptured power in 2025.

Mr Quarshie Kudzo, a representative of the Foundation, disclosed that their outfit recognised the importance of addressing issues related to advocacy, education, health, and social development in bringing about positive change as well as empowering individuals to reach their full potential.

He revealed that, the Organisation, was founded in response to the pressing needs and challenges faced by deprived communities in the country.

Torgbe Sakpaku IX, the ‘Miafiaga’ of Avenor, in an address, expressed an appreciation to the donors and to Mr Gunu for their benevolence.

He called for commitment and unity from his subjects in developing the area.

Torgbe Sakpaku further appealed to other authorities for a modern public toilet facility to keep the community clean and safe from open defecation.

He assured the donors of keeping the system running at all times without any failure.

A committee has since been formed to spearhead the affairs of the water system.

Residents in the area, the GNA observed, have been traveling for long distances in search for water in the absence of the new facility.

The commissioning ceremony saw several dignitaries from the NDC including Mr Egypt Kobla Kudoto, Volta Regional NDC Vice Chairman, and others gracing the occasion.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

