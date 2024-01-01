“Let Christ lead you in 2024-Rev Obed Asamoah urges Christians  

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, Jan 1, GNA- The Reverend Isaac Obed Asamoah, General Overseer of Gospel Faith Ministries, Ghana, has urged Christians to focus on Jesus Christ and allow him to lead them in the year 2024 s o they can attain fruitfulness.

He said Christians should also work in diligence in the new year while learning to praise God in all situations said they should also work in diligence in the new year while learning to praise God in all situations.

Preaching at the 2023 31st Watch night service at the Awoshie Assembly, Rev Asamoah quoted from the Holy scriptures in 2 Chronicles Chapter 20 verse 15 to 22, and said it was always good to entrust one’s faith and fate in God, especially in a new year.

On the upcoming elections later in the year, Rev Asamoah said the Ghanaian electorates should not be swayed by the many enticing promises of some of the politicians, warning that some politicians, as usual, would come out with sugar-coated words and enticing promises just to get the votes.

He said the electorates must be discerning enough and question those on the promising-spree as to how they would be able to fulfil their promises.

Besides, eligible voters should be interested to know the measures to be put in place to sustain any of the things or project they intended to establish if they come to power.

The Holy Bible says, “Beware lest anyone cheat you through philosophy and empty deceit, according to the tradition of men, according to the basic principles of the world, and not according to Christ.” Colossians 2:8

“Eligible voters should bear in mind that their destinies are in their own hands and that the choice they are going to make will determine the outcome of their socioeconomic status,” Rev Asamoah said.

He later led the congregation to pray for God’s continued blessing for the nation and for a peaceful general election.

