Nabdam Chiefs honour Reverend Eastwood Anaba 

Kongo (U/E), Jan. 1, GNA – The Chiefs and people of Nabdam Traditional Area have recognized and honoured Reverend Eastwood Anaba, President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM) for his contributions to development in the Upper East Region.

They described him as a blessed son of the soil of Nabrug, who sprouted, blossomed and flourished with favour, flavour and irresistible fragrance despite geo-physical, political, cultural and socio-economic limitations and resistances of the fiercest calibre.

Giving the background of the renowned preacher and author, who is the Founder of the Fountain Gate Chapel in Bolgatanga, the Chiefs and people in a citation of honour, said, “He is a root, out of the stem of Nyoknaab Patiakolog Anaba that shot out from the dry hilly and stony grounds of Damoi-Tindongo.”

The Chiefs said Reverend Anaba from a humble beginning was a man of unfathomable conscience, character and charity, who endured and endeared himself as a beacon of hope and an exemplar of fortitude, future and influence that touched millions of lives across the country and the globe.

“From a humble beginning, you grew up gleaning from refuse dumps and eating wild fruits for survival, and as you are a servant of a God that makes rivers in the desert, you are blessed and privileged to have two successive Presidents of different political parties of the Republic of Ghana, visit your house in Bolgatanga on courtesy call,” the citation read in parts.

The Chiefs noted that Reverend Anaba was effective in transforming the lives of people not just with the word of God, but by practical demonstration of love, timely and hearty social interventions, monumental and massive infrastructure and physical developments.

They mentioned the ‘Gibeath Har Elohim,’ a magnificent architectural piece of infrastructure at Damolg-Tindongo, comprising a 1000-seater-air-conditioned hall for the District Assembly, Chiefs and community use, a one-storey 100-seater community ultra-modern library and ICT project, a museum and guest house to accommodate visitors in the district.

That, the Chiefs noted, was an inspiration and a prophetic statement that Nabdam would be prosperous, “Your interventions are an eraser of our shame as a poverty-stricken dry and thirsty land; a decoration of our honour as a people; and a prophecy of Nabdam bright future.

“The state-of-the-art auditorium will surely serve as host to leaders, programmes and inspire future generations to dream big and beyond deadly limitations,” they said.

They said the EAM Social Transformation programmes had made massive interventions in sanitation, health and water supply through borehole projects, medical outreaches and food donations to people, hospitals and institutions in the Nabdam and Talensi Districts, the Bolgatanga Municipality amongst other areas, were further testament of his love for his people and humanity.

“You have touched and transformed many lives through your educational scholarships to students from primary to tertiary education and through the monthly remittances to many widows in the Upper East Region,” the Chiefs and people said.

They described all projects and edifices by the EAM and Fountain Gate Chapel including the ‘Har Kadosh,’ an eight-storey building project at Balungu, in the Talensi District, the Desert Pastures International School among others as “glorious and monumental.”

“These serve as inspiration for others to emulate and certainly have made significant impact in the infrastructure development of the Upper East Region”

“It is said that a prophet is not without honour except among his own people, but we the Chiefs and people of Nabdam do not believe in that statement. Therefore, we present to you this citation to honour you as an illustrious son of this soil, whose life, ministry and acts of charity have brought us honour and pride,” they said.

Apart from Reverend Anaba, the Chiefs and people recognized the significant contributions of Monsignor Roger Aboteyuure to the development of the area and enskinned him as ‘Naab Tang Pii’ which literally means Chief of Development Foundation.

Thirteen other distinguished personalities, namely; Dr Nicholas Nyabah Yembilah, Mrs Stella Kate Yembilah, Reverend Professor Saa Dittoh, Mr Samuel Sakom Babilah, Mr Charles Assibi Bugbillah, Mr Moses Asaga, Mr Boniface Gambila, Mr Thomas MoreMore and Dr Somtim Tobiga

The rest are Colonel David Gbong Zanlerigu, Mr Nicholas Nong-Laht Nayembil, Mr Emmanuel Bartholomew Yelzaalem and Mr Agana Banga were honoured for their significant contributions to the development of the area in diverse sectors.

