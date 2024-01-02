Political parties should embark on clean campaigns — Sege MP  

By Francis Kwabena Cofie, GNA

Accra, Jan. 02, GNA – Dr Christian Corletey Otuteye, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sege constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has urged political parties to embark on a clean campaign as the season takes off in 2024.

He said political actors should engage in campaigns that would promote tolerance, harmonious and peaceful co-existence among the people always, stating that “At the end of the day, we would all come home and live as brothers and sisters in the same neighbourhood.”

He advised his constituents to be measured in their pronouncements during the campaign to bring sanity to the political landscape.

Dr Otuteye, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said no party or candidate should set the tone for chaos or disorderliness but should be focused on issues that would promote development to enhance the lives of the citizenry.

He admonished the youth, particularly those in his constituency to avoid engaging in antisocial acts that would throw their future into disarray, saying that they should avoid taking unnecessary risk through political indiscretion.

He implored them to refrain from alcoholism which could have disastrous consequences on their livelihood and future careers.

The MP assured the youth that he remained resolute in his quest to better their lot in the area through sound education and health policies and programmes, which were ongoing in various parts of the constituency.

Dr Otuteye said the media had a solemn and sacred duty to ensure transparent, credible and fair journalism in the political season to ensure that all parties have a balanced coverage of events.

“Journalists are the focal persons in the scheme of events around which success stories or otherwise would be attributed since they mirror events,” the lawmaker indicated and that it behoved on them to do balanced objective reportage to earn the trust of all parties.

“Ghana is the only place we have and each and every one has a responsibility to contribute to a peaceful and harmonious electoral process in the foreseeable future,” he stated.

