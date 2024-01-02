PNC opens nominations for regional elections Thursday 

By Edward Acquah, GNA

Accra, Jan. 2, GNA – The People’s National Convention (PNC) will on Thursday, January 4, 2024, open nominations for its regional executive elections across the country.

The regional elections are scheduled to take place from January 15 to January 31, 2024, followed by the national elections on March 2, 2024, and the presidential elections on March 24, 2024.

Ms Janet Asana Nabla, General Secretary, PNC, told the Ghana News Agency that the Party had put measures in place to ensure smooth conduct of the regional elections.

She said the regional elections would be coordinated by the Regional Elections Committee under the supervision of the National Headquarters.

She urged prospective aspirants to obtain nomination forms at the PNC’s regional and national offices at a fee of GHS200.

“We are the only political party that can bring solution to Ghanaians; so we want all our members to exercise decorum in going through the electoral process.

“We are a very peaceful political party and we don’t want anyone to go out there to do things that will destroy the good image of our Party,” Ms Nabla said.

Per the guidelines approved by the PNC’s National Executive Committee, aspirants are required to pay GHC200 for the regional elections, GHS500 for the national elections and GHS2000 for the presidential elections.

Additionally, presidential aspirants are expected to pay a fee of GHS100,000 whiles persons vying for the national chairperson position will pay GHS35,000.

The vice chairperson and general secretary will each pay GHS25,000 while the national organiser aspirants will pay GHS15,000.

The national women’s organiser, national treasurer, and national youth organiser aspirants will each pay GHS10,000 whiles deputy positions’ aspirants in the national elections will pay GHS5,000 each.

For the regional elections, the regional chairperson aspirants, will pay GHS3,000 and the vice chairperson and regional secretary will pay GHS2,000.

Regional organiser, regional women organiser, regional youth organiser, and regional treasurer aspirants will pay GHS1,500 whiles deputy aspirants will pay GHS500.

The Party said women contestants in all positions will pay half of the specified amount for their respective positions.

