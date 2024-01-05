Philanthropist to support women of Aveme-Danyigba establish commercial agro enterprise 

By Samuel Akumatey

Aveme Danyigba (V/R), Jan. 05, GNA – Womenfolk of Aveme Danyigba in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region are to benefit from an initiative to develop cooperative agriculture in the community.

The initiative is being powered by Madam Theresa Kuadah, a professional nurse based in the US, and a native of the town.

The project, when realised, would loop an agro-production and processing chain that would help establish permanent livelihoods for the gender in the highly agrarian community situated on the banks of the Volta Lake.

The philanthropist met with elders of the community when she donated food items to the women of the community, some of whom were affected by the Akosombo Dam floods.

She appealed to the community leaders to support the planned initiative by providing suitable land, adding that livestock rearing and other viable agricultural activities would be explored.

Madam Kuadah said the project was sure to include an agro-processing centre, which could help develop a major industry for the enclave.

Togbe Glah III, a leader of the community, said the project when realised, would reposition women in the community and should be given the needed support.

Womenfolk of the community embraced the project and showed optimism about the prospects.

Mr Godsway Antwi, Assembly Member of the area, welcomed the initiative and noted successes with the production of staples by women in the community.

He said investments in irrigation technology would help develop a successful agrarian industry, and that relevant stakeholders would be engaged towards its realisation.

“We need support to enhance our capacity,” the Assembly Member said.

One woman who lost her farm in the floods, narrated to the GNA how rainfall destroyed her crops prior to the dam incident, saying that her family had to adjust to purchasing food items.

“We harvest bamboo to raise money for food, and our survival has been sustained by donations.

The philanthropist shared with the GNA her ideals, which she said were to support womenfolk in the community and position them more effectively within society.

“Women deserve to be empowered. Mothers play important roles in life and should be supported. Women have what it takes to promote the industry in the Region,” she added.

