NPP Internal Elections: Help me choose a candidate that is marketable — Weija-Gbawe Chairman 

Agnes Ansah

Accra, Jan.19, GNA – Mr Micheal Danquah, Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency, has asked delegates to elect a candidate who can retain the seat for the Party in the December parliamentary elections.

He said delegates should look beyond the internal elections and elect a candidate who would be accepted by the constituents of Weija-Gbawe.

He made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

“I have been sending messages around and the message is that we are not looking at just the Party, we are looking beyond. After the Party’s elections, there is the general election, so whoever is chosen should be the one who can help us retain the seat.

“Help me choose a candidate that is marketable. Help me choose a candidate that you yourself will be willing to work with. Help me choose a candidate that when we take to the market, everybody will be willing to buy,” he said.

The call comes ahead of the NPP’s Parliamentary Primaries which would be held on January 27 in all 16 regions.

In the Weija-Gbawe constituency, the election would be held at the New Gbawe Cluster of Schools from 700 hours to 1500 hours.

Some 1,210 delegates are expected to participate in the process.

The candidates are Madam Tina Gifty Naa Mensah, incumbent Member of Parliament for the Constituency and Deputy Minister of Health and Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Chief Executive Officer, Coastal Development Authority.

Mr Danquah said the Party would work together after the primaries and asked the delegates to embark on campaigns devoid of insults, fights and abuse.

He dismissed allegations that the executives were trying to impose a candidate on the Party and said only the delegates had the power to do that.

GNA

