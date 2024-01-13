NHIA commissions new office complex at Agotime-Kpetoe 

By Caleb Kuleke

Kpetoe (V/R), Jan. 13, GNA- The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has commissioned a state-of-the-art office complex for its staff at Agotime-Kpetoe in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.

The facility would offer management and employees of the Authority in the district a comfortable setting to carry out their responsibilities and provide the public with high-quality services.

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the NHIA who commissioned the facility stated that the government was dedicated to making sure that citizens had access to high-quality health care.

He said leadership was all about serving the needs of the people, so they would keep working to give the people the best possible service.

The CEO urged the citizens to utilise the National Health Insurance Scheme to solve their health concerns, pointing out that it was the primary means of obtaining healthcare.

He said the goal of politics was to make people’s lives better, and it was crucial to prevent party politics from undermining politicians’ sense of duty to serve the public interest.

Dr. Okoe Boye commended the Authority’s management and staff in the area for their diligent effort and urged them to keep up the good work.

He revealed that between October and December of 2023, the Authority disbursed Gh¢820 million to healthcare facilities to maintain operations and supply citizens with essential health services.

The CEO issued a warning to health facilities that were still charging people for services, stating that warning letters had been given to certain facilities about this and that they would be kicked out of the programme if they refused to heed to their warnings.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, praised the government and the Authority for the facility and urged that the Ho Municipality receive one as well.

He commended the managers of the scheme in the region for their efforts and asked them to keep up the good work in providing the people with high-quality services.

The Minister said the Coordinating Council was prepared to provide the Authority with the assistance they need to successfully carry out their mandate.

Mr Joseph Homenyah, Volta Regional Director of the NHIA commended the CEO for his excellent and successful leadership, which he said led to the completion of the structure.

He gave the CEO assurances about their tenacity and dedication to giving the public improved services.

GNA

